"If I see a closet ajar, my heart races." Angela will never forget the day her ex attacked her.

Almost one year ago, Dr Angela Jay was lying on the concrete floor of her neighbour’s garage in Port Macquarie. She was bleeding from eleven stab wounds and covered in petrol. She was instructing her neighbour on how to keep her alive as they waited for the ambulance.

Angela had just escaped the violent clutches of her former partner who’d been trying to kill her.

He’d broken into her home, hidden in her walk-in wardrobe and waited. He waited as the 28-year-old doctor in obstetrics ate her dinner – spaghetti bolognese in front of the TV. He waited as she fed the cat. And, as she walked down the hall and into the bedroom, he struck – stabbing her repeatedly when she tried to escape and dousing her in petrol with the intent to set her on fire.

This was November, 2016 and now, 10 months later, Angela is embarking on White Ribbon’s Trek for Respect in the Northern Territory. She is raising money and awareness around the all-too-pervasive issue of domestic violence in Australia.

“I got the email about the trek when I was feeling lost – it was a time when I was trying to comprehend what had happened to me,” she told Daily Mail in a recent interview that was published on Saturday, as Angela made her way to Alice Springs to begin the hike.

Angela says only feels safe because her attacker is dead – Paul Lambert was shot by police when they tracked him in his car around 150 kilometres from Port Macquarie directly after the attack – but she knows this is not the case for many women.

“Many women are not lucky enough to escape – approximately one woman a week in Australia is killed by a current or ex-partner,” Angela writes on her fundraising page. “As a doctor, I have also witnessed the sad truth that rates of domestic violence actually increase during pregnancy.”

Alongside her father and her brother, Angela is hiking 65 kilometers across five days on the Larapinta Trail, which runs from the old Alice Springs Telegraph Station to the peak of Mount Sonder in the Northern Territory.

“With most of the stab wounds in my legs and hid, this will be both a physically and mentally challenging event for me,” her fundraising page reads.