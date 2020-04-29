From working for Kyle & Jackie O to being ghosted by Lily Allen: Inside Andy Lee's life off-air.

If you’ve turned on your TV at all this week, it’s likely you’ve seen the friendly faces of Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

The pair, who are two of the country’s most popular comedians, are currently dominating the Australian media space after taking their popular radio show to TV screens, and launching their very own podcast.

But long before the pair became the massive names they are today, both Hamish and Andy started their careers with humble beginnings.

Take a look at some of our favourite Hamish and Andy moments below. Post continues after video.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier this week, Andy Lee, now 38, shared that his career in media actually began on the radio show.

“Do you guys know that I panelled for you guys for the Hot 30 Countdown?” Andy asked the radio hosts.

“Noooo!” Jackie responded.

“Oh hang on, all those years ago you were panelling in the Melbourne studios,” Kyle chimed in.

After sharing that he had worked with the radio hosts in 2003, Andy admitted that he was soon “moved on” from the role.

“I got moved on after I thought I’d put you guys to air for one entire break and I’d gone to the toilet and hadn’t, so Melbourne just had nothing for a fair bit,” Andy admitted.

“And I felt really bad and I was like, ‘I need to talk to Kyle and Jackie O and apologise’ and he [Andy’s boss] said, ‘No, if they don’t find out, let’s just leave it,'” he added.

“And now I know a lot more about Kyle and I’m glad I never mentioned it.”