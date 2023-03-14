Andy Lee, 200 ring emojis and the pity we throw at perfectly happy couples.

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding have been together for nine years.

We know that because Andy – TV host, comedian, one-half of the likeable kings of all-media Hamish And Andy – just marked the milestone on Instagram.

He posted pics of him and Bec (as he always calls her) nine years apart, in New York City. In the new picture, just like the old, their smiles are as wide as the frame. They look happy. They always do. Lee has never shied away from public displays of love and praise for his partner, his person, the woman he lives with, owns a home with, the woman who's 'mum' to their puppy.

But for us, his 370,000 followers, it's not enough. It's never enough. We're hungry for the next stage.

The comments on this post, like most of the others that feature Bec, are a river of diamond-ring emojis.

"Put a ring on it, mate!"

"I thought this was an engagement post. I am disappointed once again."

"Come on, Andy, it's time to get down with the diamond."

It's always the same. Beyoncé lyrics, armchair analysis. Much urging to Bend The Knee.