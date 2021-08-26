Dr. Nicole LePera has a cult following. She just announced she's in a 'throuple'.

"I am in a relationship with two people - and in business with them too."

This is the new reality for Dr. Nicole LePera, her long-term wife Lolly and the most recent addition to their relationship, Jenna Weakland.

The married couple and their podcast co-host are now officially a 'throuple'. But it was a love story all three never expected.

You may have heard of the name Dr. Nicole LePera because of her book How To Do The Work and Instagram account @the.holistic.psychologist, which has garnered a cult following. Here she teaches people to 'heal' and consciously create a new version of themselves, mainly through manifestation, meditation and 'looking inward'.

Nicole has been with her wife, Lolly, for a long while - and the two work in tandem on their virtual self-guided healing community, the SelfHealers Circle.

But then a woman slid into their DMs, changing the course of their relationship for good.

The message that started it all.

Jenna Weakland admits during an episode of the SelfHealers Soundboard (which she co-hosts with Nicole) that she first approached the couple by sliding into their DMs.

"Hey, we're doing the same thing!" Jenna messaged, noting their similar lifestyle and passion for self-healing.

After realising this was true, Nicole, Lolly and Jenna struck up a professional relationship - working together to expand the SelfHealers Circle network and launch a podcast, blasting the brand's message.

The three became business partners, working towards a shared goal, until something started to feel off.

"There were red flags, we had conflicts arising, and it really felt like we were in a relationship, even though we weren't," Jenna explained.