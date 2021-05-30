A missing Samantha and COVID storyline: Everything we know about the Sex and the City reboot.

17 years after the conclusion of the TV show, and 11 years after the second film, Sex and the City is officially being revived.

The show, which will be titled And Just Like That... is returning for 10, half-hour episodes on HBO Max.

It will follow characters Carrie played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

But with the announcement came an obvious hole, with one of the 'core four' missing.

It's unsurprising, given how public Kim Cattrall, 64, has been about her desire to leave her character Samantha behind her, but is now official: she will not take part in the new series.

Here's everything else we know about the SATC reboot.

Who's in (and out) in the Sex and the City reboot?

The Core Four

As above, Sarah Jessica Parker will be returning as Carrie, as will Kristin Davis as Charlotte, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda.

Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha, though HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said there will be a reasonable explanation she is written out of the show in an interview with TVLine.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," he said.

"Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

Sarah Jessica Parker, who's ongoing feud with Cattrall is widely known, told TMZ: “We’re not looking to create a fourth character [to replace Samantha]. We have New York City as the fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters we are super excited about.”