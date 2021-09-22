celebrity

Willie Garson has died just months before he will star in the Sex and the City reboot.

Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died aged 57.

A number of publications have confirmed the actor died on Tuesday afternoon, while surrounded by family. The actor's cause of death has not yet been disclosed. 

Garson's sudden passing comes amid filming for And Just Like That, which is the sequel series to Sex and the City. 

From 1998 to 2004, Garson starred in the popular series as Carrie Bradshaw's close friend, Stanford Blatch. He also appeared in both Sex and the City spinoff movies.

Just two months ago, the actor was photographed on the set of And Just Like That in New York City alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen enemy-turned-husband Anthony Marentino. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We Need To Talk About The Emmys’ Biggest Scandal

The Spill

Australia’s New Queen Of Breakfast TV

No Filter

The Gabby Petito Disappearance Unpacked

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Following Garson's death, representatives from HBO and HBO Max have paid tribute to the 57-year-old.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," a statement read. 

"He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King also released a statement, adding: "The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson." 

He continued: "His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."

In Sex and the City, Garson played Sarah Jessica Parker's gay best friend. 

However, Garson and Parker first met when they were set up on a blind date before the show came to fruition.

"I’ve known Sarah for 15 years," Garson told Out Magazine in 2000.

"We were set up once, had a very long flirtation, and then just settled into being best friends, something I think really reads on the show."

 Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That in New York City. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Garson played an openly gay man in the series, he was heterosexual. 

In an interview with Page Six last year, Garson joked that playing a gay character often influenced his dating life.

"At the beginning, you would approach someone at a bar and realise, 'Oh, they want to be Stanford’s best friend.' They don’t necessarily want to sleep with you," he laughed.

Before becoming Stanford Blatch, Willie Garson made appearances in a number of television shows, including Cheers, Family Ties, Melrose Place, Friends, and Ally McBeal.

He also appeared in a number of films, including There's Something About Mary, Groundhog Day, and Being John Malkovich.

More recently, the actor has held roles on White Collar, Hawaii-Five-0, Supergirl and Big Mouth.

Outside of his acting career, Garson has long been an active voice in the adoption community, serving as a spokesperson in the United States for National Adoption Day.

The actor adopted his son, Nathen, when he was seven years old. 

Willie Garson and his son Nathen in 2019. Image: Getty.

When asked what made him want to become a father, Garson shared: "I was single, I wanted a child and while I was in a long-term relationship, she did not want to have babies."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I always wanted to be a father," he continued. "When the relationship ended, I knew I wanted to focus on having a child and I knew I would not serve a baby well. For me, my choice was to adopt an older child."

Garson also shared that the second he saw Nathen, he knew he would be his son.

"When I saw Nathen... he was like a light that was shining brightly. He was the only kid that was playing and laughing, and I knew that was my kid," he said.

"Once I interacted with him, I knew we clicked, and I had to have him."

On Wednesday morning, Garson's son, Nathen, shared a tribute to his father on Instagram.

"I love you so much papa," the now 19-year-old wrote. 

"Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.

"You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. 

"I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

Feature Image: HBO.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships