Willie Garson has died just months before he will star in the Sex and the City reboot.

Following Garson's death, representatives from HBO and HBO Max have paid tribute to the 57-year-old.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," a statement read.

"He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King also released a statement, adding: "The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson."

He continued: "His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."

In Sex and the City, Garson played Sarah Jessica Parker's gay best friend.

However, Garson and Parker first met when they were set up on a blind date before the show came to fruition.

"I’ve known Sarah for 15 years," Garson told Out Magazine in 2000.

"We were set up once, had a very long flirtation, and then just settled into being best friends, something I think really reads on the show."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That in New York City. Image: Getty.