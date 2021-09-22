Willie Garson has died just months before he will star in the Sex and the City reboot.

Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died aged 57.
A number of publications have confirmed the actor died on Tuesday afternoon, while surrounded by family. The actor's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Garson's sudden passing comes amid filming for And Just Like That, which is the sequel series to Sex and the City.
From 1998 to 2004, Garson starred in the popular series as Carrie Bradshaw's close friend, Stanford Blatch. He also appeared in both Sex and the City spinoff movies.
Just two months ago, the actor was photographed on the set of And Just Like That in New York City alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen enemy-turned-husband Anthony Marentino.
I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y— Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021