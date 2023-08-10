With one scene And Just Like That quietly abandoned the franchise's best storyline.

From the many hours of Sex and the City I have consumed over the years, one line has always stuck in my mind tighter than Carrie's hand on the designer shoe that Aidan's dog destroyed.

"I have a real life too."

Spoken by Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in the season six episode A Women's Right To Shoes, it encapsulates a specific moment in time when the show's leading lady confidently and calmly defended her own single, child-free life to a married friend who believed houses and children were the only defining factors when it comes to a life well lived.

There are certainly more famous lines from the franchise that have wormed their way into the fan lexicon over the years (both 'Abso-f*cking-lutely' and 'he broke up with me on a Post-It' come to mind) but for me, this particular moment was the perfect example of how Sex and the City was always at it best during its quietest moments.

For a show billed as a dramedy, Sex and the City always had an air of fantasy about it. But in place of dragons and unicorns was Carrie's ability to afford a Manhattan apartment and a sea of designer shoes all from penning one short column a week.

Yet to true fans, this little slice of make-believe never really mattered.

All because, along with the fashion, friendships, and sexual escapades the series delved into, the biggest strength of Sex and the City was how, in many episodes, it captured the true essence of what a single woman's life can look like.

A life that could be filled with love, not just loneliness, and examined in a complex way where single life was never billed as either the worst state of being or something that should be aspired to. It was simply another version of a full life.

Over the decades that Sex and the City has existed, there have been plenty of (often valid) criticisms about the series and the two movies that followed it.