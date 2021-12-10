Kim Cattrall is going to... lose it: A very honest recap of And Just Like That.

Spoiler alert: This article contains *massive* spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

Precisely every life experience I've had as an adult woman can be related back to an episode of Sex and the City.

When a friend becomes disturbingly obsessed with their breakup and you have to calmly tell them to shut the f*ck up and go to therapy.

When you watch an impressive woman fall deeply in love with a horribly average man who won't even tell her his real name.

When you spend all your money on shoes and then need to borrow some cash and your friend is like 'errr no, sort your own life out,' but then you make her feel guilty about it because her money isn't really her money anyway so she sells her wedding ring to help you pay off your debt.

Pls make better financial decisions.

Honestly. We've all been there (we haven't).

So the moment And Just Like That dropped on Binge, I was yelling at everyone to get the hell out of my way and let me have my precious time with my very good friends and their ridiculous storylines.

We make it a full 6 seconds before we get exactly what we're here for: a hat that looks like a vulva.

Carrie it's 11am. Image: Binge.