Anastacia had one of the biggest hits of the 2000s. Before that she couldn't pay her rent.

Anastacia was in her thirites when she finally got her big break.

The singer shot to stardom in 2000 thanks to her debut album Not That Kind and her smash hit 'I'm Outta Love'.

More hits soon followed, including her 2004 songs 'Left Outside Alone' and 'Sick and Tired'.

Before long, she was known around the world as "The Little Lady with The Big Voice" and in 2005 she was recognised for worldwide sales of over 20 million albums and records.

More recently, her distinct voice was the reason many fans guessed she was the face behind The Vampire on the Masked Singer Australia.

Watch: Vampire's Gangsta’s Paradise’ Performance on The Masked Singer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

But while she's enjoyed decades of sucess, it certainly didn't come without struggle.

In fact, the 53-year-old had doubts she would ever make a name for herself at all.

Here's a look back at Anastacia's rise to stardom.

Her beginnings on a MTV talent contest.

While both her parents were singers, Anastacia struggled to break into the music industry growing up.

"I didn’t think I would ever make it. I saw myself as the artist who would never experience success," she told a German newspaper in 2017.

"I was an aerobics teacher, receptionist, a hostess in a restaurant... I couldn’t even pay the rent."

At 25, she left New York and moved back in with her mum in California.

Five years later, in 1998, she was discovered in a MTV talent contest, The Cut, where she made it all the way to the finals.

There was just one catch. At 30 years old, she had to lie about her age to compete on the show.