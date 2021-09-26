We're calling it: The Masked Singer's Vampire is 100% Anastacia.

Four celebrity masked singers have been unveiled so far on The Masked Singer, but the internet is not taking a breather anytime soon, as they are determined to prove next that The Vampire is American singer and songwriter, Anastacia.

Each week, we have watched The Vampire slowly come more into her own, with a powerhouse voice and a spooky costume to match - so it's no surprise the internet has given it their all to decipher the cryptic clues.

We are now three episodes deep and the clues are starting to become glaringly obvious.

So far, here is what The Vampire has had to say.

Clue: "I am Vampire and I am eternal. I do not fear the daylight, I embraced it and it embraced me. It fed me when I most needed it. I am the child of Vampires. Who I am runs through my blood, it always has."

Evidence: Anastacia's big break came from Daylight, a label that belonged to Sony Music Entertainment. With them, she released her debut album, 'Not That Kind'. Her breakout single 'I'm Outta Love' shot her into stardom.

Clue: "But vampires age slowly. As a Vampire, I have unexpected power. I don’t wish to be unkind but do not underestimate me. Werewolves fear gold. Vampires do not. We revel in it. The heavier the better."

Evidence: Not going to lie, this clue completely stumped us when we heard it. However, there are a few clues that could be linked to Anastacia... Like the fact she famously denied her real age for many years... Her reasoning for claiming to be 22-years-old when she actually 30 was: “I went on a television show and you had to be under 29… I went along with it for years, but I told the truth when I went to another label. I felt so guilty."

Her "aging slowly" reference could be an ode to her age squabbles? We're not entirely sure, but this clue will not deter our belief!

Anastacia was also infamous for her yellowy-gold shades during the early 2000s. Something to "revel" in, perhaps?

