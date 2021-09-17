How breast cancer can affect your libido, and 8 other questions we've never really thought about.

"Like when we talk about heavy things like, 'Your life may be at risk here', no one enjoys sharing that news, but I think sex is the other thing that some doctors are frankly embarrassed to talk about."

"I know some women feel they can't bring it up, because they see it as unimportant. It seems the stance that patients take is thinking, 'I'm lucky I haven't died from my cancer, how can I worry about sex?' But actually, it's an important part of you and your quality of life."

9. So do women who have breast cancer go on to lead sexless lives?

Now, we don't want to be dramatic, but some might. Though, some definitely do not!

"So I've definitely had patients who come to me and say, 'look, sex is just not important to me'," shares Dr Belinda. "But there are others who do want sex back in their lives, and I think they just think there's nothing that can be done to help them, or they are too embarrassed to try to find something to help."

"They say, 'I don't want to go and see a counsellor because it's embarrassing' – and that to me is so sad."

This can be devastating for single women going through breast cancer alone, but it can also have a heartbreaking impact on breast cancer patients in a partnership.

"I see a lot of relationships break down, I see marriages and their partners leaving because they couldn't communicate and, and often the partner thinks: 'Oh, well, they don't like me anymore because they don't want to have sex with me'. But in reality, there may be fear involved and they're just not talking enough about it. It has a really big impact on relationships."

There are practical solutions that your doctor can assist with for these issues (like finding the right solution for your vaginal dryness), but also know that emotional support, therapy and counselling are also available so you never have to tackle an issue like this on your own.

