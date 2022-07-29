Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson met when he was 18 years old. Now, they have two kids together. ﻿

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson are big names in their own right.

Both from the UK, Aaron, an actor, has starred in countless movies, won a Golden Globe, and will appear in the upcoming action film Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, Sam, a filmmaker and photographer, has directed her fair share of movies (Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey), and has just signed on to do the latest Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

But as far as celebrity couples go, the Taylor-Johnsons have received far more scrutiny than most because of their 23-year-age gap.

But that's never bothered them.

Aaron (then just Johnson) and Sam (née Taylor-Wood) first met in 2008, when Aaron auditioned for the role of John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, Sam's feature film debut.

At 18, Aaron had just a handful of films under his belt such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and The Illusionist while Sam, then 42, was a renowned artist, director and mother of two daughters from her previous marriage.

Aaron still remembers what Sam was wearing the day they met.

"I remember it very, very clearly," the actor told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "This white shirt that she still has, that I love. It definitely changed my life, though not in the way I expected."

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson in 2009. Image: Getty.