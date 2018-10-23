Amy Schumer is pregnant, and her announcement involves quite the twist.

Comedian Amy Schumer has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer – and she had a wholly original way of sharing her news.

On Instagram (not the unique part) the 37-year-old posted a photo of herself and her 38-year-old partner’s heads imposed onto a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strolling down a boardwalk.

That alone was a massive hint that the couple – like Meghan and Harry – are expecting a baby. But the Inside Amy Schumer star wasn’t done yet.

The caption directed fans to the Instagram of political journalist Jessica Yellin, to get the full scoop on her “exciting news”.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page,” Amy wrote.

“Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”