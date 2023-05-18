There are many reasons you might want to cut off your ex entirely: It hurts too much to see them living their life without you. It’s not that healthy to have them around. The sound of their voice grates on your soul like fingernails on a chalkboard…

But when Jono and Amy Castano ended their marriage two years ago, after 15 years together, they didn’t cut each other off.

It was quite the opposite, actually.

They still see each other every day, working together at Acero, a boutique gym they co-founded in Sydney that's a fave workout spot for local celebs and influencers. Jono is the head trainer (some of his high-profile clients have included Rebel Wilson and Rita Ora), while Amy looks after PR, marketing, sales and anything else the business needs. Their business has done so well that they’ve recently expanded with a new AI-powered fitness app, Acero Drip, ($24.99 per month) that features HIIT, cardio, pilates, yoga, kickboxing and mindfulness sessions.

They’re not just getting by being civil to each other, either; they’ve become best friends. They’re so close that Amy says, “I can almost know what he's thinking before he says it, and the same with him with me.”