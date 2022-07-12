ROADTEST: 'A celebrity trainer put me through a Navy SEAL style workout. Here's how it went.'

Like I'm sure many others, I have a complicated relationship with working out.

I love the idea of it - choosing my activewear, setting my alarm and knowing just how good I'll feel after - but actually doing it... not so much.

For the past six months, I've been in a complete fitness rut.

After some time off, I really struggled to get back into my gym routine (high intensity and weight training two to three times a week), and I've barely trained since.

When the opportunity came about to attend a workout run by celebrity trainer Jono Castano for Prime Video's latest release, The Terminal List, I knew I had to say yes.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Following the ambush, Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

But first, watch the trailer for The Terminal List on Prime Video. Post continues below.



Video via Amazon Prime Video.

Jono Castano's Navy SEAL-style circuit - which was inspired by Chris Pratt's fitness routine to prepare for the lead role - sounded so out of my depth.

Here's exactly how it went.

The moment I walked into Jono's Acero Gym in Sydney, I considered whether it was too late to back out. Has anyone seen me? I could just blame my absence on a cold.

Fit people. Black activewear. Muscles. It was all I could see.

Sh*t.

Pls tell me we aren't training together. Image: Supplied.