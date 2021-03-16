TRIED & TESTED: The tanning serum that promises a sun-kissed glow and skincare benefits.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's lifestyle writer Charlotte Begg reviews the Orro + Co Amalfi Glow Drops.

I love a good ol' fake tan.

Most Thursday nights you'll find me in the bathroom slapping on a few coats of my favourite mousse and marinating until morning.

Over the past few years I've tried many fake tans. There have been plenty that I've loved, but also plenty that I haven't. Especially when it comes to face fake tan.

Tanning my face has always been a little hit and miss, because as anyone who's tried it knows: it's really easy to stuff it up. So generally, I'll leave my face tan-free and just use a foundation that matches my body.

But in 2021, we're all about natural-looking skin and minimal makeup. So I'd love a face fake tan that actually works.

Over the weekend, I tried the Orro + Co Amalfi Glow Drops that I've been seeing all over my Instagram feed. It's a new Aussie-owned tanning serum with added skincare benefits.