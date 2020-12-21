11 beauty writers share their all-time favourite fake tans.

There's some really great fake tans slinking around these days, aren't there? Gone are the days of those extra stinky, streaky tans, and thank goodness.

Nowadays it's all about achieving a healthy-looking glow, and we're spoilt for choice with options. Tanning waters! Serums! Mists! Creams! Mousses!

Sheesh. There's so much good stuff on offer. The whole application, colour and scent thing has truly never been better.

So, if you're in the market for a new go-to - please, sit. We've asked a bunch of beauty writers and contributors for their favourite formulas and why they rate them.

Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

"I love this tan because it's a clear lotion, just like a body moisturiser. The colour that develops is pretty mild, making it great for those who don't want anything OTT, rather just a bit of glow. I wear it to bed two nights in a row and the result is perfection. Fades beautifully too - no patches at all."





