TRIED & TESTED: I've struggled with adult acne for the last 10 years. Here's what actually worked.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your no BS review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice.This week, You Beauty Collective writer Maggie McTeggart road-tested products from Freddy, Bangn Body, Codi Skin and Paula's Choice skincare range.

Thanks to my acne-prone skin, my skincare journey over the years has been a long and windy one. I managed to cruise through my teen years without too many breakouts, but that quickly changed when I hit my late teens and early 20s.

Enter: Adult acne.

Although I managed to reduce the number of breakouts I was getting by changing my makeup and skincare products, nothing really truly kept them at bay, or helped with the scars that were left behind.

SIGH.

Watch: On the topic of breakouts and all that other fun stuff, you should totally check out the blackhead blasting mask we're obsessed with. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

However, after this little skincare experiment, I can proudly say that on the year that I'm set to turn 30, I have finally cracked the acne code.

But before we dive into what products I used over the last couple of months, it's probably worth telling you a little bit about my usual skincare routine, and how I usually approach my acne concerns.

Here's the thing - I've always been the kind of person who only uses products from one brand's range and hated change.

As for mixing and matching my skincare, that was not an option. In my mind, if a brand releases a range that is specifically for acne-prone skin, I had no reason to believe that if I used every single product from that range it wouldn’t just magically work.