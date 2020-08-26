1. Goodness. Alisha and Glenn are feuding with Jules on Instagram and how did we miss this?

Bachelor in Paradise might have ended but the drama certainly hasn't.

It looks like golden couple Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith are having some sort of Instagram feud with Alisha's ex Jules Bourne.

It all started when Alisha shared a photo of her and Glenn on Instagram over the weekend and Jules, who she had a fling with on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, left a pretty... cryptic comment.

"GOOGLE SEARCH FROG MEME," Jules stated.

While it's not exactly clear what Jules' comment was trying to insinuate, fans think the frog meme reference could either be a dig at the couple or himself.

Either way... it's confusing.

Alisha then responded to Jules saying, "probs time to tap out buddy", while Glenn told Jules to, "google search umbrella of ambiguity". Ouch.

For those who aren't aware, Jules previously told Alisha in Paradise that he wanted their relationship to move "forward under an umbrella of ambiguity".

Alisha later shared another photo of her and Glenn under said umbrella of ambiguity.