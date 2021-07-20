What you need to know about The Bachelor 2021 contestants (and where to follow them on Instagram).

Get your roses ready because it's that time of the year again.

After sitting through another season of MAFS and binge watching the delightful trash fire that is Too Hot To Handle, The Bachelor (and Osher) is back to take over our lives again.

And this is exactly what we need to get through lockdown.

This season will see a fresh crop of 23 contestants vie for the heart of 31-year-old Sydney Pilot Jimmy Nicholson (who you would have seen in those very cheesy ads).

Exhibit A.

Video via Channel 10.

Before the show officially kicks off on July 21, here's your full rundown of this year's contestants (and most importantly) where to follow them on Instagram.

Annabelle, 28, NSW

First up we have Annabelle, who's a 28-year-old medical equipment installer.

She describes herself as outgoing and honest, and she loves a juicy bit of gossip (same).