"There was drama." The 4 things Jimmy Nicholson needs to tell you before you watch The Bachelor.

It's that special time of year where Australia flocks to their TVs to watch strangers fight, fall in lust, and secure some lucrative Instagram sponsorship deals.

At least, that's what a cynic watching one of Australia's most popular reality TV franchises would say. But for 31-year-old pilot Jimmy Nicholson, better known as the new star of The Bachelor, saying yes to this TV gig was less about landing headlines and more about finding true love.

Yes, really.

With the new season of The Bachelor kicking off on Network Ten tonight, Jimmy spoke to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill and dropped four pieces of information you need to hear before tuning into the premiere.

1. He was initially hesitant to go on the show, then realised numbers don't lie.

"It's quite daunting going on national television and being open to all this public scrutiny," he told The Spill. "But I realised with The Bachelor franchise, it's something that works. They've had some really successful relationships come out of it. If that wasn't the case, I wouldn't have done it. It's tough for me.

"But once you get on there, and you realise there is something there for you, it becomes exciting. It's not just any TV show, it's about setting yourselves up for afterwards. It was certainly a really daunting experience. It's not anything similar to my job as a pilot.

"Where we filmed was right on a flight path, one of the runways into Sydney. So often I'd look up and see all the aircraft coming in and just think... 'hey, I should be up there'."

31-year-old pilot Jimmy Nicholson is the new star of The Bachelor. Image: Network Ten.