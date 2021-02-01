Bachelor in Paradise star Alex Nation is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Carson Jory.

The 28-year-old shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday night, alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump.

"I wonder if you’ll have your Father’s eyes? Will you be stubborn like your Mother? See you soon little darling," she captioned the post.

Alex, who already shares her son Elijah with her ex partner, only just announced her relationship with Carson on Instagram in December.

"Nice to meet you Mr Jory," she captioned a series of black and white photos of the couple.