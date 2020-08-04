"He was actually my boss." 19-year-old Alex Nation became pregnant after a one night stand.

Since Alex Nation first appeared on our TV screens back in 2016 on The Bachelor, she's shared many aspects of her life with the public.

She has opened up about becoming pregnant at a young age, what her life is like now like with her nine-year-old son, and her sexuality. But for the first time, Alex sat down with fellow ex-Bachelor contestant Laura Byrne on Mamamia's Me After You podcast, to discuss how she became pregnant with her son Elijah.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's newest podcast, Me After You. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

"So Elijah was a one night stand baby," Alex said.

"He was actually my boss at work. We had an office fling and it was just one night [after a work party]. One night of flirting, passion and excitement. Six weeks later, I found out I was pregnant.

"We weren't dating or anything. So we had to get to know each other and learn to love each other over the course of the next nine months for Elijah. It was a completely different ball game. The biggest whoopsie, but the best whoopsie."

Alex knew at 19 years old that if she became pregnant, there was no option besides having the baby. So whether Joel [Elijah's father] was interested in raising a child or not, she was becoming a mother.

"I remember finding out I was pregnant and knowing the only option was having a baby. I didn't think of the alternative. I remember being so petrified telling Joel that I was pregnant because it was going to impact his life as well; but I had already made my decision," Alex said.