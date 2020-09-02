To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Brooke Blurton wouldn't be your average Bachelorette.

She's a proud Noongar Yamatji woman, and she's dated both men and women in the past.

Before she had even stepped into The Bachelor mansion in 2018, the now 25-year-old had experienced more challenges than most of us will throughout our entire lives.

WATCH: The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert answers our rapid-fire questions. Post continues below.



Video via

Her early life in Carnarvon, WA, was clouded by drug and alcohol-fueled violence. Her mother died in a car accident when Brooke was just 11 years old. Just one month later, her grandmother, who was her other primary caregiver, also passed away.

Brooke and her brother spent most of their childhood in the foster care system, and her older sister was later diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis.

Despite all this, Brooke became a keen AFL player, and she has dedicated her life to working with young people who are experiencing the same kind of trauma that she went through.

At 23, she entered The Bachelor mansion and met Nick Cummins AKA the Honey Badger.

She is one of few Indigenous women who have been on the show - or on any reality TV show in Australia - and she is the series’ only Indigenous finalist.

A few weeks into the season, Brooke came out as pansexual to Cummins and told him about the relationships she’d had with women in the past.

She was a clear frontrunner and a fan favourite, before she abruptly left after the hometown dates. Brooke would later disclose that she left because Cummins had told her he wasn't going to choose anyone in the finale.

In 2019, she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, and had a brief fling with Alex Nation, before leaving the series within the first two weeks.

Since her time on the franchise, Brooke has been using her platform for good, sharing messages about her Indigenous culture on Instagram and encouraging young Indigenous women to embrace their identity. She's also started hosting the Western Australian NRL's Indigenous Round on NITV.

For the past two years, there have been rumours circulating that Brooke would be our next Bachelorette, however that hasn't come to fruition. Last year, we saw Gogglebox's Angie Kent attempt to find love through the reality series, and this year we'll watch not one - but two - white, middle-class women's 'journey to love' on TV.