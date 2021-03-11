It's officially Adam Driver season again.

Welcome to Adam Driver season.

No, seriously. Get used to seeing Adam Driver’s face because you’re about to see it absolutely everywhere.

After dominating our screens in Netflix's Golden Globe-nominated film Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the actor is set to appear in some of the most anticipated releases of 2021.

In the coming months, Driver will appear alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel, and portray Maurizio Gucci opposite Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga shared a photo from the set of House of Gucci, featuring the pair dressed in winter wear.

"Signore e Signora Gucci," Gaga captioned the post, which translates to "Mr and Mrs Gucci".

The biographical film, which has been in the works for well over a decade, will follow the life of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and the former head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci.

Although the film isn't set to be released until November, fans are already obsessing over Adam Driver and a certain cream-coloured cable-knit sweater.