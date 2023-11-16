There are plenty of Hollywood friendships that have stood the test of time.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; and of course, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, who have co-starred in 12 movies together (and counting).

These are wholesome relationships solidified through many iconic films.

The following duos are nothing like the above pairings.

These on-screen relationships turned sour, so sour that the actors now publicly despise each other.

The below actors will probably never be in the same room together (let alone the same movie or TV show) again.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in SATC. Image: HBO.