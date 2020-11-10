Meg Ryan was the undisputed queen of romantic comedy. Then one movie ruined it all.

Meg Ryan never planned on being a famous movie star.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle, was studying journalism at New York University when she stumbled into acting.

In the hopes of earning some extra cash, Ryan starred in the soap opera, As the World Turns, as well as a number of television commercials.

But as the film and television roles started flowing in, the actress soon dropped out of college, choosing to pursue what had started as a mere side hustle.

In the years that followed, Meg Ryan quickly cemented herself as the romantic comedy queen.

Following small roles in Top Gun, Innerspace, and Flesh and Bone, Ryan had her first leading breakout role in Rob Reiner's 1989 romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, starring alongside Billy Crystal and Carrie Fisher.

Written by Nora Ephron, the iconic film earned Ryan a Golden Globe nomination.

After appearing alongside Tom Hanks in Joe Versus the Volcano, which was a commercial disappointment, Ryan starred alongside Hanks for the second time in Sleepless In Seattle.

Penned by Nora Ephron once again, the 1993 film was an astronomical success, grossing over $200 million in the United States.

Throughout the '90s and early '00s, the actress continued to star in a string of romantic comedies, including French Kiss, Addicted to Love, You've Got Mail with Tom Hanks, and Kate & Leopold with Hugh Jackman.

Outside of the romantic comedy realm, she also had roles in a number of indie films, including Flesh and Bone and Restoration.

Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally. Image: IMDb. But after dominating the romantic comedy scene for well over a decade, Meg Ryan virtually disappeared from Hollywood, departing the acting scene almost entirely.