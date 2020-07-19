We're calling it: Abbie Chatfield absolutely needs to be Australia's next Bachelorette.

Bring back the Gemini Queen.

Abbie Chatfield was always going to be the best part of ﻿Bachelor in Paradise﻿.

Abbie, 25, is the vivacious feminist who was viciously bullied online last year when she competed for Matt Agnew's heart on The Bachelor, only to be dumped on a rock in Africa on the last day.

Internet trolls, and her fellow contestants in the mansion, despised Abbie's sexual confidence.

But for all the haters, there were just as many passionate admirers who are now left saddened by her premature departure from Bachelor In Paradise this past week.

As disappointing as it was to watch Abbie not receive a rose at the first BIP rose ceremony, it also reminds us of what we said from the start: Abbie Chatfield needs to be Australia's next Bachelorette, as a matter of national importance.

*clears throat* Ahem.

The Bachelorette involves one woman dating as many as 25 men at once as the person decides who is the best partner for them. It's a highly coveted role, obviously.

Abbie, a woman who partly uses her platform to unashamedly talk about the importance of sexual health and confidence, would be a refreshing and energising force for the show.