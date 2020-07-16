Ciarran ends up with a new arrival, plus all the other Bachelor in Paradise spoilers.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Bachelor in Paradise is back for another year, which means endless Hawaiian shirts, an irresponsible number of mango daiquiris, and most importantly, a whole lot of drama.

If you've missed it, here's the Bachelor in Paradise 2020 trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

We've already farewelled Abbie Chatfield, Jake Ellis and some other less memorable faces, witnessed multiple kisses and watched some pretty snarky behaviour between the contestants, and we're not even that far in.

But according to our extensive research (i.e. gossip found in various places), we already have some spoilers.

Who ends up together? Who's low key dating someone else? Who's throwing shade during their promo interviews?

Well, step away from your Ciarran shrine, be﻿cause we have some tea to spill.

Ciarran Stott and Jessica Brody do not end up together.

For the moment, it seems as though Ciarran Stott and Jessica Brody are enjoying each other's company in paradise.

1 massage = 1 rose 🌹 Sorry Jess, them's the rules #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/MHWMm3yUkh — Bachelor In Paradise Australia (@BachParadiseAU) July 22, 2020

However, we have reason to believe that doesn't last.