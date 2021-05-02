'I ask the men I meet on dating apps 3 questions. So far, I've had a 100% success rate.'

I’ve been dating for 10 years, so I guess you could say I’ve mastered the art. Or I'm super terrible at it since I’ve never been in a relationship.

Whichever way you look at it, there’s one thing I know: dating apps. I know the ins and outs, I’ve learnt and re-learnt how the algorithm works and I’ve been there for every single update, upgrade and revamp.

With that being said there is one thing I have never done and thought that I never would do, and that is use the auto-generated conversation starters that some dating apps provide.

Video via Mamamia.

I always found them to be so cringe-y and a bit too intense to start a conversation.

Fast forward to two weeks ago when I found myself frequenting the apps (as always) and I literally couldn’t think of anything to say.

To be more specific, I was using the dating app Bumble where if you identify as a woman then you have to start the conversation.

Great for female empowerment, horrible for when your brain is purely running on “answering mode” (this is when you have no strength to think of things to ask/say to the person you're messaging but you’re open to some light chats with them leading the conversation).