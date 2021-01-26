What leadership looks like in 2021.

Every year on January 26 we celebrate four carefully chosen Australians.

Australia's Local Hero, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australian of the Year.

Four titles amongst hundreds of Order of Australia accolades that are handed out to recognise exceptional individuals that have served our community.

On Monday night, in a glittering ceremony in Canberra, four powerful women stood on a stage side by side (socially distanced of course), accepting that honour.

When a sea of white, middle-aged men is the kind of leadership we're used to, their smiling faces felt like a vision from the future. A future where leadership is diverse, inspiring and free of the constraints of a patriarchy that seems to always bustle it's way to the front.

Not this time.

Grace Tame.

Grace Tame was 15 when she was groomed and abused by her former maths teacher.

He was jailed for his crimes thanks to her courage to prosecute, and last year the now 26-year-old fought tirelessly to give sexual assault survivors the right to speak out in her home state of Tasmania where laws prevented them from doing so.