Grace Tame is officially the 2021 Australian of the Year. Here is her story.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



Tasmania's Grace Tame has been crowned Australian of the Year for her advocacy and campaign work for survivors of sexual assault.

The 26-year-old was presented with the award at a ceremony in Canberra on Monday evening, marking the first time a Tasmanian has ever won the title.

Congratulations to your 2021 Australian of the Year, Grace Tame! #ausoftheyear #reflectrespectcelebrate



Thanks to our Australian of the Year category partner, @auspost pic.twitter.com/OU6Wby8lKG — AusoftheYearAwards (@ausoftheyear) January 25, 2021

Grace became the first woman in the state to win the right to publicly name herself as a rape survivor, allowing her to speak about the abuse she went through as a 15-year-old, at the hands of a maths teacher.

"When survivors tell their stories, these false beliefs can be challenged, helping the community build new and better social norms that make it clear that violence against women is always wrong. It's vital that sexual assault survivor voices are heard, and that women's voices are central to commentary on this issue," says CEO Patty Kinnersly who awarded Grace on Monday.





Grace Tame's sexual assault story.

At age 15, Grace Tame had been groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted by her 58-year-old high school maths teacher, Nicolaas Bester, at the elite St Michael’s Collegiate Girls’ school in Hobart.

At age 16, Grace had found the courage to report him, first to the school, then the police and finally through the courts.

By age 22, she had made the decision that she wished to waive her right to anonymity and speak out publicly, hoping that her story might educate others on the warning signs of grooming, and prevent other children from being targeted by predators.

But it quickly became apparent that the story would not be possible – at least not the way she wanted it done.

In Tasmania and the Northern Territory it was a crime for any journalist to name a sexual assault survivor, regardless of their consent. If a journalist published her name, then they could face serious prosecution and potential fines. Similarly, the way the law stands in the NT, if a journalist were to name a survivor there (with their consent) they could face up to six months in jail.

Grace spoke directly to Nina Funnell in the hope to get her story out there, but due to these legal restrictions, she was silenced.

You can read Nina Funnell's incredible account of the legal ordeal, published on Mamamia, right here.