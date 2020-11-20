Also of concern to advocates, is the fact that women represent the majority of Australians who lost their job during the pandemic.

"We know that where women do not have access to the financial security for themselves and for their children, that they're more likely to remain with an abuser," Assoc. Prof. Fitz-Gibbon said. "And the concern [is] that those barriers will only be heightened during this period."

During initial lockdowns in April, the Australian Institute of Criminology surveyed 15,000 Australian women about their experience of family violence during the first stages of the pandemic.

One in ten reported experiencing intimate partner violence, and — alarmingly — two-thirds of those said the violence started or increased during the previous three months.

Around the same time, national domestic violence organisation 1800 RESPECT recorded a 38 per cent increase in the use of its online chat tool in a single month. It also reported a spike in calls to its helpline after 11pm — it's believed that's when victim-survivors felt safest to call, out of earshot of the sleeping abuser or their children.

"We heard stories of abusers that were requiring their partners to wash their hands to the point of cracked and bleeding skin."

Those frontline women's safety practitioners were at the centre of research conducted by Assoc. Prof. Fitz Gibbon and her colleagues.

During the first period of restrictions, practitioners in Victoria and Queensland identified an increase in the prevalence of violence, the frequency of violent acts, and also the severity of that violence.

In some instances, abusers had even knowingly "weaponised" the pandemic.

"We heard stories of abusers that were requiring their partners to wash their hands to the point of cracked and bleeding skin. Other abusers told neighbours or family and friends that their partner had the virus, so no one would go near them," Assoc. Prof. Fitz-Gibbon said.

Others with joint childcare arrangements, she said, misrepresented stay-at-home orders to force their partner to return to an unsafe home with their children.

"We know a significant strategy that's used by abusers is isolation and power and control," Assoc. Prof. Fitz-Gibbon said, "and the COVID-19 restrictions just served that up to abusers on a plate."

Alarmingly, practitioners also reported an increase in first-time acts of violence.

"We're not going to know the true impact of the pandemic on intimate partner violence and other forms of family violence, until perhaps two to five years down the track," she said. "For many women, unfortunately, they're still not going to be in a situation where it feels safe to reach out for help. So I think what we're seeing at the moment is, unfortunately, only the scratching of the surface."