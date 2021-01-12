The visible G-string, and 5 more horrific noughties trends that are back in fashion.

Dust off your bandanas and low-rise jeans because 2000s fashion trends are staging a comeback. And we're.... slightly concerned.

For reasons we can't quite understand, the questionable fashion trends we once rocked as teenagers (and have since buried in the dark recesses of our brains) are creeping back into style.

Just today, Dua Lipa became the latest celebrity to bring back a classic early noughties favourite... the exposed G-string.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram wearing a $1900 black cut-out Monot dress paired with a very visible G-string from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

And she's not the only one jumping on board the exposed G-string band wagon.

The likes of Kim Kardashian West and Hailey Bieber have also been seen sporting the scary trend.