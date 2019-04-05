"I was a bad mum": Zoe Marshall on the guilt she felt after complaining about her child to a friend.

“Something bad happened,” Zoe Marshall, said on Mamamia‘s podcast The Baby Bubble. “I was a bad mum.”

The 32-year-old, who shares one-year-old Fox with her NRL player husband Benji Marshall, made the admission to her co-host Sean Szeps, explaining that she said something to someone which she had regretted instantly.

“I caught myself complaining about my child.”

LISTEN: Zoe and Sean talk about confession regret on this week’s podcast. Post continues after.



Acknowledging that not everyone would find her tale shocking, including Szeps, who is dad to 19-month-old twins Stella and Cooper, with husband Josh, Marshall explained what happened.

“[Fox] has been so clingy, on me, all the time; and it’s suffocating,” she said, describing her state of mind at the time.

Being a parent himself, Szeps understood that – but knew what the real cause of Marshall’s discomfort might be: the person whom she’d confided in.

“This is probably the worst part,” she continued. “It was someone that I didn’t even know well.”

Marshall said she wasn’t entirely sure why she confided in that person, and admitted she feels “guilty” about it.

“Then I tried to fix it, but I’d already said it. And then I just felt like a sh*t human. I feel guilty.”

But Szeps, who is a long-time personal friend of Marshall’s, noted that if the other person was a parent themselves, which they were, they would have completely understood.

“If you’re a parent, you immediately give every other parent the benefit of the doubt,” he reminded her.