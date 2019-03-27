How To Travel With A Baby

the baby bubble

27 Mar 2019 · 31 minutes

How To Travel With A Baby
Back
play Episode

Breastfeeding is a completely normal and natural thing to do but many mums still face judgement when they do it in public.  Zoe shares a recent experience she had breastfeeding on a plane where she was ogled by a man and Sean is not impressed.

If you’ve had a similar experience we’d love to hear from you.  Call us on 02 8999 9386 or email us [email protected]

And if you’ve ever struggled to make time for self-care because you’re too busy drowning in a sea of parenting responsibilities, Sean and Zoe share their non-negotiables when it comes to looking after themselves.

Plus, Sean shares his top travel trips for taking kids on long-haul international flights...

For Sean’s guest appearance on This Glorious Mess listen here

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

GET IN TOUCH

Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook?  Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/

Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...

 

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win three $100 gift vouchers, head to...https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4811923/46d03d01a664 

More Episodes

The Antidote To Messy Babies

32 minutes  ·  17 Apr 2019

Dealing With Gender Disappointment

32 minutes  ·  10 Apr 2019

How To Avoid Parent Burn Out

28 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

How To Travel With A Baby

31 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

The Rise of the Baby Genius

30 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

Should You Put A Leash On Your Child?

25 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

Postnatal Depression Isn't Just A Women's Issue

36 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

The Baby Products Zoe Marshall Can't Live Without

31 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

Getting It On, Post-Baby

23 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2019

When Your Baby Turns Violent

27 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2019

What To Do When Your Baby Won't Sleep

26 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

How To Feed Your Baby Without A Blender

27 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2019

Coming Soon: The Baby Bubble

3 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???