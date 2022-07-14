We can officially confirm that Zoë Foster-Blake has the best holiday wardrobe ever.

Like half of your Instagram feed, Zoë Foster-Blake is currently on vacation in Europe.

In case you missed it, the Go-To Skincare founder is celebrating a (belated) milestone birthday in Greece with her husband, Hamish Blake, her two children and a bunch of friends.

"Back when I was a sweet, covid-ignorant baby in 2019, I obnoxiously booked my 40th in Greece, and begged my best friends to come. Happily, Amazingly, gratefully, we are finally on That Trip," she shared on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She assures us the holiday and the "picturesque shit" will come to an end soon, but in the meantime, we're very much enjoying the content.

Besides the scenic images of the Amalfi Coast and Lake Como, where the group holidayed before they hit the Greek Islands, Zoë has been posting her daily outfits and proving she is Just As Good at fashion as she is at beauty, which we already knew - but there's nothing like a backdrop of bougainvillea-lined streets and very aesthetic Italian beaches to demonstrate it.

Psst: Keen for some fashion editor-approved packing tips while you're here? Listen to this episode of our fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? Post continues below.

Anyway, TO THE OUTFITS!

For her long-awaited birthday dinner, Zoë wore a spashy printed halterneck dress by Johanna Ortiz with matching earrings.

Zoë in a Johanna Ortiz dress for her birthday dinner. Image: Instagram.