We can all agree that cold sores are the absolute worst. They arrive at the most inconvenient times and stay for too damn long.

And once one arrives, we spend far too much time in front of the mirror looking at it, trying various treatments to make it go away and then ultimately, giving up and hoping nobody notices.

But not anymore.

Our favourite beauty boss Zoe Foster Blake has shared her three-step remedy to cure cold sores with her Instagram followers. And thankfully, it's simple, quick and effective.

First up, get your hands on some Famciclovir Once Cold Sore Treatment (available in pharmacies without a prescription) and take it the minute you notice a cold sore coming through.

"Take this ASAP – no time to waste not a friggen second," Zoe explained in her Instagram highlights.

"I always keep these in house. And in travel bag. Ya gotta take them REAL fast. First sign of red or tingle. Taking them a day in probably won’t help."

Image: Instagram.

Next, apply a Compeed Cold Sore Patch to seal the cold sore and stop it from spreading.