'I just watched six seasons of Stan's Younger in 8 days, and I simply must talk about it.'

For as long as I can remember, I have been relentlessly mocked by my colleagues because I had not watched Stan's Younger.

It would come up weirdly often, in meetings or general office chit chat, especially when a talk about #TeamJosh or #TeamCharles left my face looking very... blank.

It would always end the same way: "WHY HAVEN'T YOU WATCHED IT YOU ABSOLUTE WEIRDO", with headshaking and finger wagging. It was a fair question, because a funny series about book publishing and good-looking people in New York City is very much up my alley.

Watch: Younger Season 7 teaser. Post continues below video.

It was just one of those things I'd put aside as being a big commitment; you know? Six seasons (seven as of this week!) would require a lot of time (or so I thought).

But rather than file a HR complaint against my workmates, I caved. Like... well and truly caved. Caved so hard I'm now totally caught up on Younger ahead of season seven's premiere on Thursday April 15, and it's only been a week.

I have done nothing but watch this damn show for EIGHT WHOLE DAYS and I'm overwhelmed by it all. I have so many thoughts swirling around in my mind and I simply must share them all.

Which brings me to this very chaotic list of thoughts, feelings and opinions. LET'S DISCUSS:

Do we really believe anyone would... believe Liza is 26?

It feels like a stretch? This is surely not a controversial take? But hey, I very easily turned a blind eye because I was two minutes into the pilot and already hooked.

Maggie is the best character on this show.

Closely followed by Diana, obviously.

Maggie is cool, funny and a really bloody good friend, not just to Liza but to the rest of the group too. She's always there to offer advice (it's not always good advice but...) and has the best dialogue by far.

The only thing I'll miss more than Josh's face when Younger is over forever is Maggie's innuendos.

If only we all had 1/10th of Lauren's confidence.

PR queen Lauren is chaotic and full on, but no one is a bigger cheerleader for 1. herself but also 2. everyone else. Lauren's loyal and bold and she gets s*** done.

If she could bottle up her enthusiasm, I'd buy all of it.

I can't believe that Matthew Morrison episode.

I AUDIBLY GASPED. I CAN'T BELIEVE THE GUY FROM GLEE DID... THAT.