"What is the point of season 2?" All the reactions to the Duke of Hastings leaving Bridgerton.

It's time to sob into your Easter chocolate because the Duke of Hastings won't be returning for Bridgerton season two. And we are not ok.

Netflix and Shondaland announced that Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, won't be appearing in the upcoming season via Lady Whistledow on Saturday.

"Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the message began.

"We'll miss Simon’s presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," it continued. "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Regé-Jean Page also confirmed the devastating news himself.

"The ride of a lifetime," he wrote on Instagram.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."