Younger season 7 drops on Stan on April 16. Here's everything you need to know first.

For six years now we've been invested in what is possibly the greatest love triangle of the modern TV era.

And we're desperate to know - does Liza ended up with Josh or Charles?

Does she say yes to Charles and live happily ever after in a 40-something publishing power couple? Or does she risk everything to try things with Josh again?

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait as the first four episodes of season seven of Younger will premiere exclusively on Stan on April 16.

Watch the teaser for Younger season 7, streaming only on Stan. Post continues below.

Here's everything you need to know before season seven drops:

When and where can I watch Younger season seven?

The first four episodes of Younger season seven will drop on Stan on Friday, April 16.

In the meantime, you can catch up on or relive the glory that is the first six seasons of Younger on Stan.

Honestly, it's the perfect rainy weekend re-watch binge.

What's Younger about?

Ok if you've yet to experience one of the best TV shows of our time that combines both possibly the greatest TV love triangle of our generation and also the extreme highs and lows and lols of the American publishing industry, you're in for a real treat.

Basically Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) a 40-year-old divorced mum from New Jersey, who lies about her age to break back into the publishing industry.

At the same time she starts dating the ridiculously good looking Josh, a 26-year-old tattooist from her neighbourhood who mistakenly thinks she's the same age as him.

She also starts to develop a crush on her boss Charles, who is the same age as her but who thinks she's 26.

Enter drama, lols and a back and forth between Josh and Charles that has kept us on our toes for six seasons now.

Over the six seasons, everyone - including Josh, Charles and Kelsey (Liza's boss and best friend, played by Hilary Duff) find out who Liza really is and try to keep her secret hidden from the wider publishing community.

So, where did we leave Liza, Charles, Josh and the gang at the end of season six?

In the final episode of Younger season six, Charles asked Liza to marry him while they were at Diana and Enzo's wedding.