If you’ve never felt emotionally destroyed by a TV series and its cast of fictional characters, well, you are a much stronger person than I am.

The trailer for season six of the TV series Younger has been released ahead of its Thursday, June 13 release date on Stan and let’s just say that things do not look good for our heroes right now.

Younger centres on the character of Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a woman in her 40s who posed as a 26-year-old in order to score a job at a publishing house after she was deemed too old to re-enter the workforce, her husband had an affair and she needed to pay her daughter’s college tuition.

Of course, now that we’re six years deep into this storyline and the lives of these characters, the goalposts have moved and the stakes are a lot higher. Now that nearly everyone in Liza’s new life knows about her age secret, including her work wife Kelsey (Hilary Duff), her boss and new lover Charles (Peter Hermann) and her ex-boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella), the focus has shifted to her new relationship and the ones that have fractured as a result of it.

Take a look at the trailer for Younger season six, premiering on Stan Thursday, June 13.

The kicker with season six of Younger is that a lot of our characters have finally gotten everything they wished for, and in this new world the cracks are starting to show.

After watching the trailer and finally getting a taste of what’s to come in season six, it’s now clear to see there are three new storylines in play that have the potential to emotionally destroy longtime fans of the series.

Not to be dramatic, just stating the facts.

So, at the conclusion of season five, Charles stepped down as Empirical’s publisher so that he and Liza could finally be together as a real couple. Which is all very well and good and romantic of course, but it has, in turn, caused a negative ripple effect through Liza’s other work relationships.

The relationship between Liza and Kesley, longtime workplace confidantes and the truest friends, appears to have frayed to the point where it looks ready to snap.

With Kelsey now running the entire publishing house after Charles stepped down, she is leaning on Liza to be her right hand. The problem is that Liza, being all loved up with Charles at last, has her loyalties split between the two. Which pushes Kelsey over the edge, with her believing that Liza is going to Charles about the business behind her back.