'As a victim of domestic violence, I beg you to watch this episode of TV.'

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

It’s been three days since the return of ABC’s You Can’t Ask That, a series which seeks to shed light on marginalised groups in our country, raise awareness and change the general public perceptions of these groups.

The series jumps straight back into our living rooms with a ‘Domestic and Family Violence’ themed episode.

The episode is raw, respectful, not sensationalised, and it is truly powerful. It is very hard to watch, and intensely confronting at different times.

Women and violence: The hidden numbers:

Video by MMC

I am a participant in this episode. I am a family violence victim.

If you think this problem happens to other people, people you don’t know, people that don’t live near you, people that don’t behave like you, or people that are different to you and not connected to you… you are wrong. I am a statistic, I am one of the “one in four” women in our country to experience this.

I am someone’s sister, friend, co-worker and mother. It was not drug nor alcohol induced. It was a man, that I loved, that I should have been able to trust, that hurt me.

It is four years since I left, and it has taken that time for me to be in a position to be able to share my story in a public way like this.