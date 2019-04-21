This viral meme is for anyone feeling guilty for eating chocolate this Easter.

Every Easter, social media is plagued with ridiculous diagrams telling you to feel guilty about eating chocolate.

One such “infographic” from a personal trainer on my Instagram told me that if I wanted to enjoy a cream egg I had to be prepared to run 5km.

I have happily eaten many cream eggs (and hot cross buns for that matter) this morning and I will not be running 5km today.

Absolutely not.

And there is one viral image that is capturing the outrage perfectly.

Posted by The Fashion Fitness Foodie, Lucy Mountain, on Instagram, the infographic shows a plethora of delicious looking eggs that are just dying to be devoured.

Instead of the calories or kilometres you need to run being listed below – there is a simple phrase: “Stop being a dick to yourself enjoy your easter.”