From the outside, working for the Kardashians seems like a pretty sweet gig.

You get to tag along on family holidays, gets your hands on a lip kit or two and could even become Insta famous (we're looking at you Makeup by Mario).

But according to her former employees, working for the family might not be all that it's cracked up to be.

Just last week, news broke that Kim Kardashian is reportedly being sued by seven former members of her gardening and maintenance staff who claimed they weren't compensated for the hours they worked, weren't given adequate breaks, didn't receive any overtime pay and were paid late... which obviously doesn't sound too good.

Kim's legal team later issued a statement, explaining that the workers were paid through a third-party vendor.

"Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

She later addressed the claims herself, when she was asked if she pays her employees in an Instagram Q&A this week.

"Absolutely I respect people for their time and their hard work and unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person," Kim replied.

"I paid the vendor, and it's their job to pay their staff. I hope that they are able to get this issue resolved soon."

Image: