Today we woke up to the devastating news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending in 2021.

After a whopping 18 seasons, the iconic show will be wrapping, and we’re 99.9 per cent sure it’s because Kourtney can’t be bothered filming anymore.

But to celebrate the glory that was this reality TV show, we’ve rounded up the best and most hilarious moments from the last 13 years so you can have a dramatic walk down memory lane.

Listen to Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss why the Kardashians just quit their own show on Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast,The Spill.



That time Kim was pumped to be at the top of Google, so Kourtney served up a large slice of humble pie.

But, who’s number one?

Image: E! When Khloe was going to jail for a DUI and all Kim could do was take selfies.

“Kimberley will you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail.”

When Kris got a pet pig and Kylie legitimately thought it was a chicken.

We’re getting flashbacks to, “Tuna, the chicken of the sea”.