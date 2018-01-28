The tide is finally (finally!) turning on Woody Allen.

In this post-Weinstein era we’re living in, new reports of prominent men’s sexual misconduct seemingly emerge every week.
And yet there’s been one man, who – despite the severity of the allegations against him – has managed to carry on with his career and reputation relatively unscathed.
We’re talking about Woody Allen – the filmmaker who draws high profile stars to star in his movies and has many waxing lyrically about his “extraordinary” screenwriting and directing. He’s also the father, who in the early 1990s, was accused of sexually assaulting his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old.