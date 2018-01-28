The tide is finally (finally!) turning on Woody Allen.

However, despite Dylan repeating her claims, which Allen denies, in an open letter in 2014 and again last year, her adoptive father's career remained intact and he looked set to continue making films unbothered.

Until now that is.

Recently, the tide has begun to turn on the 82-year-old, thanks largely to Dylan's televised interview on CBS This Morning earlier this month.

Several stars of Allen's latest project, A Rainy Day in New York, have distanced themselves from the film, and it's been reported the film may not even be released in theatres.

Sources told New York Post the film - which was due to be distributed via Amazon's streaming service later this year - now will either be dumped on the platform without first appearing in cinemas or might be dropped altogether.

On top of this, the films stars, Selena Gomez, Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet, are all reportedly donating their salaries to women's charities, including Time's Up. Chalamet confirmed he would be donating his earnings to charities that support victims of sexual assault.

It's also not looking good for Allen's next project either. The Post reports he's having trouble attracting actors to star in his next film.

So could this mean Hollywood has finally decided to stop turning a blind eye to the grievous allegations against Woody Allen?

We can only hope.