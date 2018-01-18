"I hope someone will believe me": Dylan Farrow gives her first TV interview about Woody Allen.

When it comes to her allegations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen, Dylan Farrow knows that she’s been heard. There was the 2014 Vanity Fair exposé detailing her claims, her op-eds in The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times asking why the director has been spared.

But what the 32-year-old writer really wants is to be believed.

In her first television interview about the allegations against her adoptive father, Farrow said she hoped the public could appreciate that even one voice ought to be enough.

“We’ve gotten very attached to this concept that in order for a victim or accuser to come forward credibly that they have to be flanked by 49 other people,” Farrow told CBS This Morning. “This is absolute garbage.

“It shouldn’t have to be that a small army has to come forward against one person to be credible. I have come forward with evidence and I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it’s important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters, and that they are enough to change things.”

Farrow has alleged that Allen, who adopted her at two weeks old with former partner Mia Farrow, sexually assaulted her in the attack of their New York home when she was seven years old. She also claims the now-82-year-old groomed her, touched her inappropriately and that he once “buried” his head in her lap after taking off her underwear – an incident that she claims was witnessed by a babysitter.

Allen’s alleged behaviour was reported to authorities. However, while State’s Attorney Frank Maco said publicly that he did have probable cause to press charges, he declined, due to the fragility of the “child victim”.