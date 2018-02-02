The story behind the photo of the shocked grandmother on Beyonce's Instagram.

Even from afar, we were wrapped up in the wonder that was Beyonce at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Her fascinator. Her daughter Blue Ivy’s spectacular shushing. And, of course, her goddess-like Instagram curation.

But there was one woman who saw the magic up close and now, she’s shared what it’s like as a mere moral to meet Queen Bey herself.

Who is she and how did she arrive in possession of such knowledge?

You will remember her for her shocked, priceless, says-it-all expression in this image posted by Beyonce at the end of the awards night.

This woman’s real name – when she’s not running into A-list celebrities in elevators – is Susan Monaghan.