You can actually afford the cheapo products Bey's makeup artist used for her Grammys look.

It’s a bloody good day when you can walk into your nearest chemist and leave looking like Beyonce.

That day, friend, is today.

If you missed Beyonce’s truly epic makeup look at this week’s Grammy awards, here it is below in all its splendour:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

The look was bold and strong, but really, really fun, as the 36-year-old’s makeup artist, Sir John, crafted dewy skin with killer highlight and a bright lip.

As his final act of brilliance, he’s shared the products he used to make it all happen.

Among ~pricier~ products, like the two shades of Yves Saint Laurent Liquid Matte Lip Stains responsible for Bey’s electric purple pout, and Glossier’s cult skin tint, cream blushes and brow filler that aren’t even available in Australia yet, we spied a brand we’ve seen before.

One that us mere mortals could duck into any chemist or supermarket and pick straight up off the shelf.